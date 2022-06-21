Mining company destroys Indigenous cemetery during expansion in Honduras

When workers dig through the earth at the San Andres mine in western Honduras, one of the country’s largest mining operations, they sometimes find something mixed in that wasn’t there in older parts of the mine: human bones. For the past decade, the Maya Chortí Indigenous community in the town of Azacualpa were fighting to stop gold mining operators from expanding into their 200-year-old cemetery, believed to hold around 1,000 bodies. But in February, they lost the fight when workers started digging up the area in the middle of the night, with law enforcement officers standing guard around the perimeter. “They destroyed the cemetery,” said Yessica Rodríguez, secretary of a local committee of people affected by the mine. “They destroyed the graves. One night, they brought in their machines and cut down the trees and all the plants we used to identify the graves of our relatives … A lot of people were crying.” While some bodies were allegedly relocated to new gravesites, committee members say many bodies remain where the company is expanding. Explosions can be heard twice a day where excavation work is being done in the former cemetery. “They built a wall so we couldn’t enter and stop them from working,” Rodríguez said. “We can’t go in because they’re stopping us. But our fight continues.” Alleged human bones found in the Maya Chortí cemetery. (Photo courtesy of Pedro Triguero) The ongoing battle for the cemetery Mining in different forms has taken place in Azacualpa, approximately 190 kilometers…This article was originally published on Mongabay

