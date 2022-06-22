All eyes on Tesla as it invests in a troubled nickel mine

GORO, New Caledonia — On the south side of Grand Terre, the largest and principal island of New Caledonia in the south Pacific, mountains rise like a spine out of a vast, turquoise lagoon that forms part of the longest continuous barrier reef in the world. Although a French overseas territory, New Caledonia—located approximately 1,470 kilometers (900 miles) northeast of Brisbane, Australia—has been home to the Indigenous Kanak people for thousands of years and has a history and culture as rich as its ecology. “Most of the vegetation we have in the south of the island is endemic and it is a region that contains many of our medicinal plants,” said Raphaël Mapou, a Kanak leader and head of a local environmental organization, Rhéébù Nùù. “The legends of the Kanak people speak of the importance of rivers [and] the ocean. The coral reef is a very important source of food for Kanaks.” Shallow coral reef in New Caledonia. Image courtesy of Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash. Just a few short miles from the famous lagoons, lies a vast, sprawling, open-cut nickel mine. Known locally as Goro, named after a nearby town, this pit and its processing plant are proving to be a stress test for a country that is thought to contain a quarter of the world’s known nickel reserves. As the mine receives new owners and investors, including manufacturing giant Tesla, Kanak people and environmentalists are poised to see whether they can handle the mine’s troubled record. Ecological and financial difficulties have plagued Goro since…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay