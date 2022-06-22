In Costa Rica, unlicensed fishers and regulators unite over a common enemy

PUNTA UVA, Costa Rica — Every morning, just after dawn, small-scale fishers Ettel Lattouche and Rafael Hernández head to the beach with their fishing gear to eke out a living. Together, the couple venture deep into the ocean off Punta Uva, a small town on Costa Rica’s southern Caribbean coast, and hope to return with some catch. “Fishing is a lifestyle, a way of life,” said Hernández, a father of two. Yet the couple operates in the shadow of the law. In 2005, the Costa Rican government introduced fishing regulations that ordered the Costa Rican Institute of Fisheries and Aquaculture (INCOPESCA) to stop issuing small-scale fishing licenses until a technical study had been carried out to prove that the country’s fisheries were being harvested sustainably. This order was in response to commercial fishing in the Pacific, where industrial-scale vessels, including bottom trawlers, were widespread. By contrast, fishing in the southern Caribbean is largely artisanal and fishers use wooden traps, fishing rods and free diving. “We’re not going to give licenses if we don’t know how much resources we have,” said Greymer Ramos, INCOPESCA’s representative in Limón province, which covers Punta Uva. Local nonprofits say INCOPESCA lacks the funding and boats it needs to conduct the studies. As the years passed, Lattouche and Hernández grappled with Hernandez’s occasional arrests and seizures of their boat and gear by the coast guard. But they needed to survive, so they still found ways to fish, while also working as tour guides to meet their…This article was originally published on Mongabay

