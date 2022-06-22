Kenyan hunter-gatherers forced to farm now face increased evictions from their forest

ELGEYO-MARAKWET COUNTY, Kenya – Taking on the steep ridges one steady step at a time, Elias Kibiwot Kimaiyo heads deep into Kenya’s Embobut Forest, where he was born and raised. Gentle mid-morning light filters through the branches of cedar, eucalyptus and acacia trees and onto the forest floor. A rich earthy smell emanates from the masses of leaf litter. Kibiwot knows these trails by heart. Pointing to a fallen cedar tree that bridges a stream, he says it’s been there ever since he was a boy. “I sleep the most soundly in the forest,” he says. Kibiwot is a member of the Indigenous Sengwer people who call the Embobut Forest their ancestral land. “Even in nice houses elsewhere, I don’t rest nearly as well.” Elias Kibiwot leading the way through his ancestral home in the Embobut. Image courtesy of Kang-Chun Cheng. One of the largest remaining blocks of Indigenous woods in East Africa, Embobut is a key water catchment area in the Cherangany Hills, a range of mountains constituting Kenya’s western portion of the Great Rift Valley. For centuries, the Sengwer were careful guardians of their forests, until it was designated a protected area by the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) in the 1960s, leading to their eviction. “We knew just how much bark we should take from a tree so that it would live while we got what we needed. The only reason why the Embobut is still here today is because we fought for these trees,” Kibiwot says. However,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

