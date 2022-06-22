To win island-wide conservation, Indonesia’s Talaud bear cuscus needs to win hearts

In northern Indonesia dwells a shy and overlooked species: the Talaud bear cuscus. Critically endangered and found on only a few small islands, the marsupial faces a decline due to hunting and habitat loss. Conservation group Progres Sulawesi is spearheading a community-based program to protect this little-known species across the island of Salibabu, which it hopes can serve as a stronghold for the tree-dwelling animal. ‘Quiet, shy, and lazy’ “This is an arboreal species, which only occupies the forest canopy, a herbivore, especially a folivore (eats leaves and some fruit), quiet, shy, and lazy,” is how Terri Repi, a lecturer at the Department of Animal Science at Muhammadiyah University of Gorontalo, Indonesia, described the Talaud bear cuscus (Ailurops melanotis). The species also plays an important role in controlling invasive species, such as Merremia peltate, a vine that can strangle vegetation and farmers’ crops, he said. The animal gets its specific name, melanotis, from its black ears. It’s also equipped with a prehensile tail, meaning it’s well suited to gripping tree branches during its life in the forest canopy. Remnants of a Talaud bear cuscus’s meal found during a population survey. Though knowledge of the species is growing, there remains much to be learned, said researcher Terri Repi. Involving local people in surveys, especially those who used to hunt the species, has helped him in his work. Image courtesy of Progres Sulawesi. A study published in 2020, led by Repi, found that the Talaud bear cuscus exists on the islands of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

