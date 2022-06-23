Dig, dump, repeat, then watch the forest grow: Q&A with mangrove restorer Keila Vazquez

CHELEM, Mexico — In Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, a few words describe the most common occupations: fisher, merchant, mother. Over the past decade, the port town of Chelem has seen the emergence of a new line of work. Starting in 2010, a group of 18 local women, many of them descended from the Maya, have undertaken the conservation and restoration of their local mangrove forests. They call themselves Las Chelemeras. Located 51 kilometers (32 miles) north of the city of Mérida, Chelem borders some 100 hectares (247 acres) of red and black mangrove trees, where crocodiles, crappies and kingfishers abound among a menagerie of native species. In recent decades, however, an outsized push for tourism and urban development has caused the deterioration, and in some cases deforestation, of the surrounding mangrove ecosystem. In Chelem, the construction of an industrial port in 1969 artificially connected the coastal lagoon to the sea. Later, dredging for highways caused severe deterioration by obstructing the flow of lagoon water to the trees. It wasn’t until 2010 that Chelem, its mangroves and its lagoon were decreed a natural protected area within the Wetlands and Mangroves of the North Coast of Yucatan State Reserve. The Yucatán Peninsula, which encompasses the Mexican states of Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, is home to Mexico’s largest expanse of mangrove trees, estimated at around 544,000 hectares (1.3 million acres). Still, nearly half of these mangroves remain unprotected. Even areas that do benefit from environmental management are up against the near-constant problem of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

