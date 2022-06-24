Pumpkin toadlets can’t jump: The frog that gave up balance for size

Frogs usually land on their feet, but one group of tiny toadlets from Brazil are so small they can’t stick a landing. Pumpkin toadlets (Brachycephalus spp.) are teensy, about the size of an M&M. These miniaturized frogs will jump when given a nudge or a scare, but lose their balance as they tumble through the air, often landing with a graceless thud on their backs, bellies or wherever they fall. “They’re not great jumpers, and they’re not particularly good walkers either,” Edward Stanley, director of the Florida Museum of Natural History’s Digital Discovery and Dissemination Laboratory, said in a statement. “They sort of stomp around in a stilted, peg-like version of walking.” Researchers discovered that this clumsy hopping has to do with a part of the inner ear that regulates balance. When frogs (and many other animals) move, fluid inside the spiraling chambers of the inner ear flows over microscopic hairs. As they’re moved, these hairs trigger electrical impulses to the brain that tell the animal how to distinguish up from down, balance, and position its body upright. A Brachycephalus pernix. When pumpkin toadlets jump, they lose their balance as they tumble through the air, often landing with a graceless thud on their backs, bellies or wherever they fall. Video courtesy of Richard Essner / Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. However, because toadlets are so minuscule, these fluid-filled chambers don’t send a strong enough signal to help the frog out during its daring leaps. Pumpkin toadlets, it turns out, have the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

