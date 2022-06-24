We’re winning with climate activism, ‘just not fast enough,’ says Goldman Prize winner Julien Vincent (commentary)

If you can read, hear or feel this, you have power. It was as if I were being let in on a secret. Obviously, I’d already heard of global warming and knew a bit about it. But there, in 2001, in a cold lecture theater on the outskirts of Melbourne, scientists who worked on the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports were giving us the unfiltered—and scientifically detailed—version of events. Never before in human history had the energy balance of the Earth been altered so rapidly. Not in hundreds of thousands of years had carbon dioxide levels been so high. And without rapid action to rein in greenhouse gas emissions, we were about to inflict some profound changes on the Earth and the people who inhabit it. The science was scary enough. But there were two other factors that gave me no choice but to spend the next two decades working on this issue. First was the fact that, even though the impacts of climate change would be global and devastating everywhere, those who had contributed the least to the problem—and whose contribution to the problem largely came in the form of making products for people in wealthy nations to consume—were going to face the worst impacts. Whether we’re talking about the tens of millions of people in developing Asia who are forced to retreat inland as rich river deltas are washed away, or people and cultures that have existed for thousands of years facing sea-level rise inundating their…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay