In Brazil, an Indigenous land defender’s unsolved killing is the deadly norm

Tangãi Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau recalls the evening of April 17, 2020, when his brother left their village deep in the Amazon rainforest to go out for a routine motorbike ride. It was the last time Tangãi saw him alive. Ari Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau's body was found the next morning on the side of a dirt track in the Tarilândia area of Jaru municipality, in the state of Rondônia. According to government reports, he was killed by deliberate blows to the head. "My nephew was passing through the area and found him," Tangãi told Mongabay by phone. Ari's death came one day before Indigenous Peoples Day, which recognizes and celebrates Indigenous communities in Brazil and elsewhere in Latin America. More than two years on from that day, questions about who committed the crime and why remain unanswered. "We still have a broken heart. We don't know exactly why this happened," Tangãi said. "It leaves us both sad and angry." Initially, the murder was investigated at a state level, but was escalated to the Federal Police later in 2020, according to Salomão de Matos, chief of the local Civil Police, in a phone call to Mongabay. When the killing of an Indigenous person appears to be linked to violations of Indigenous rights under the Constitution, it's treated as a federal crime. However, while the Rondônia office of the Federal Police confirmed the investigation is ongoing, it said it couldn't disclose any details. The Ministry of Justice, which oversees the Federal Police, didn't follow up on a…

