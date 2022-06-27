Mennonite colony builds bridge, clears forest in Bolivian protected areas

CUARIRENDA, Bolivia — In October 2020, residents of a Mennonite colony began clearing a road through the forest in the Cordillera province of the Bolivian department of Santa Cruz. By November, the road spanned about 5 kilometers (3 miles) and ended at the Parapetí River. Satellite imagery from Planet Labs Inc and data from the University of Maryland (UMD) visualized on Global Forest Watch show clearing activity halted between November 2020 and May 2021. But in June 2021, road construction commenced on the other side of the river, and by July, a network of roads had been carved across approximately 100 square kilometers (37 square miles) of land. The network of roads appears to have been constructed in order to establish a vast plantation. Clearing between the roads began slowly in July 2021, but ramped up speed within a couple months, coinciding with the construction of a bridge across the Parapetí — allegedly done with without permits or a mandatory environmental impact assessment. Satellite imagery captured in March 2022 show larges areas of land cleared near Kaa-Iya del Gran Chaco National Park and Integrated Management Natural Area, as well as newly developed roads piercing the protected area. Clearing appears to have increased after bridge was built across the Parapetí River. Sources say the clearing activity may threaten the Bañados de Izozog wetland, which is regarded as the largest and most important wetland within the Bolivian Chaco ecoregion. According to local sources, colonists purchased 14,400 hectares (35,500 acres) of land from…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay