Swiss pledge to stop illegal gold imports from Brazil Indigenous reserves

Switzerland is the world’s second largest buyer of Brazilian gold (behind Canada), importing 24.5 tonnes of the precious metal in 2021. It is also home to some of the world’s leading gold refineries — Metalor, PX Précinox, Argor Heraeus, MKS Pamp, and Valcambi. In a potentially landmark move, those refineries have just signed and made public a position statement condemning illegal gold mining and pledging “to trace and identify” the metal’s movements from its sources, potentially staunching the import of gold illegally taken from Indigenous territories in the Brazilian Amazon. Also party to the statement was the Swiss Association of Manufacturers and Traders of Precious Metals (ASFCMP), which accounts for 95% of the precious metals melted and refined in Switzerland — 90% of which is gold. According to the Swiss Federal Council, the country’s highest executive body, more than two-thirds of gold traded worldwide passes through the European nation. If the Swiss refiners fully implement their new pledge, it could be an important step towards reducing illegally extracted gold imports to Switzerland. Illegal gold mining in the Munduruku Indigenous Land has resulted in deforestation, water pollution, mercury poisoning and a wave of miner-against-Indigenous violence. Image by Marcos Amend / Greenpeace (May, 2020). Role of independent Amazon delegation The non-binding document was drafted in association with an Amazon delegation — independent of the Brazilian government — that met with top Swiss gold refiners in Bern in May. That delegation of Indigenous and traditional leaders, lawyers and researchers emphasized how the refiners…This article was originally published on Mongabay

