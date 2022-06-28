African court rules in favor of Indigenous land titles, reparations from the Kenyan govt

For 13 years, the Indigenous Ogiek people have been embroiled in a legal battle with the Kenyan government for legal recognition of their rights to the Mau Forest, the largest remaining indigenous forest in the country. Now that the African Court of Human and Peoples’ Rights delivered its reparation judgment last week in favor of the group, the Ogiek are hopeful that this means the battle is finally over. Since British colonial rule, the Ogiek have been subject to violent evictions from their ancestral lands in the Mau Forest Complex in western Kenya. Today, the Kenyan government contends that evictions are necessary to protect the Mau Forest, an important water catchment, from further deforestation and says the land is subject to government control for conservation ends. Franiz Maritim, 56, an Ogiek elder, harvests honey from a beehive. Image by Nathan Siegel for Mongabay. In 2009, the community decided to take legal action after receiving a 30-day eviction notice. The community, along with the Centre for Minority Rights Development (CEMIRIDE) and Minority Rights Group International (MRG), petitioned the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Commission). That marked the beginning of a legal battle that would last for 13 years, while communities remaining in the forests faced more threats of evictions and human rights abuses. Hundreds of families were left homeless after their homes were demolished and many more were beaten to ensure they left. In 2017, the African Court of Human and Peoples’ Rights found that the Kenyan government had…This article was originally published on Mongabay

