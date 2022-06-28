Cameroon’s Nigerian refugees who degraded their camp are now vanguards of reforestation

MINAWAO, Cameroon — The refugee camp comes to life soon after dawn, some residents shouldering tools and exchanging greetings as they head out to the small farms they’ve established on the outskirts, others opening stalls selling breakfast, an aroma of yeast and sugar rising as the day’s first “puff-puff,” a yeasted fritter, is scooped out of hot oil. Joshua Bejeme selects a chewing stick and pulls on his boots and heads toward a nursery near the heart of the camp. The U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) set up the Minawao camp in July 2013 to house a growing number of refugees fleeing violence from the Islamist group Boko Haram in neighboring Nigeria. It anticipated housing around 15,000 people on a 623-hectare (1,539-acre) site here, 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the border. By September 2015, it was home to more than 58,000, and the sparse woodlands around it had been cut down for firewood or to make shelter. When Sani Habu arrived at the camp in 2014, he was one of those who cut down the trees, selling the wood to make ends meet. “I couldn’t imagine the damage I was causing. I was only interested in making money to take care of my family,” the Nigerian refugee says. Today, he’s one of the most enthusiastic beneficiaries of a reforestation initiative operating from the camp. His mud-walled house with a thatched roof is surrounded by trees he has planted. Thanks to the reforestation initiative, the Nigerian refugees’ mud-walled houses are now surrounded…This article was originally published on Mongabay

