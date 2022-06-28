Climate change: UK heading for failure on climate goals – report

From BBC
The government is heading for failure on its plans to limit climate change, its official advisers have warned.
The Climate Change Committee (CCC) says that unless policies are radically improved, the government will need to try another tack by persuading people to fly less and eat less meat.
It also cites a “shocking” lack of policy to insulate people’s homes, saying households would be saving £40 a year on bills if previous insulation policies had not been scrapped.
The CCC also said the environment department Defra was guilty of “magical thinking” over cutting planet-heating emissions from farms.
Unless housing and farming are tackled, the UK won’t achieve its target to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, the CCC says.
The committee is an independent body advising on climate policy. This report is an annual review of progress to MPs.
It does praise ministers on two issues: it says the government’s renewable energy programme will save people £125 a year on bills by 2030.
And it congratulates ministers on promoting electric cars – even though it says more charge points and more electric vans are needed.
In response to the report, the government noted that over the past three decades the UK had driven down emissions faster than any other G7 country, and that it had clear plans to go further.
“The UK is forging ahead of most other countries with around 40% of our