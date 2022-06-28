Mongabay’s new-look Reforestation.app makes finding the right tree-planting project easier

Reforestation initiatives are more popular than ever, with thousands of projects across the globe led by private companies, nonprofits, institutions, governments and communities. So how can an investor or donor decide what projects to support? What kinds of questions should be asked to assess tree-planting projects and ensure they deliver the results they promise? To help address these questions, Mongabay partnered with Vizzuality to bring greater transparency to the reforestation landscape. Reforestation.app is a user-friendly tool for reforestation experts, practitioners and supporters to connect with projects through improved transparency and access to information. Recently updated, Reforestation.app features a revamped user interface, improved search and filter functionalities, and step-by-step guidance to help people identify projects that align with diverse motivations and interests. Screenshot of the Reforestation.app homepage. Filling the tree-planting transparency gap Mongabay has an extensive track record of making high-quality environmental information available to the public through independent journalism. Reforestation.app builds on this work by improving the availability of information about tree planting and providing important context for individuals seeking to find an appropriate project. “Much of Mongabay’s work is devoted to telling the story of deforestation, so this tool facilitates our newsroom to investigate what tree-planting projects hope to achieve by regrowing forests, who is involved in the work, and how progress is being communicated.” says Willie Shubert, Mongabay’s global program director. “We’ve observed a wide gap in the disclosure of information about tree-planting projects, so our efforts to improve the transparency of these projects are essential to the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

