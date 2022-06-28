Planned coal plants fizzle as Japan ends financing in Indonesia, Bangladesh

JAKARTA — Major coal-fired power plant projects in Indonesia and Bangladesh have effectively been cancelled after the Japanese government, their main funder, recently announced it would stop providing loans to build such plants in the two countries. For Indonesia in particular, the move also means the loss of the top three foreign funders of coal plants in the country, after similar decisions by China and South Korea. The projects affected by Japan’s decision are the Matarbari 2 coal expansion project in Bangladesh and a plan to build two additional 1,000-megawatt coal-fired units at the Indramayu coal plant in Indonesia. Both Indonesia and Bangladesh had been conducting surveys for the projects with Japan’s backing, but construction hasn’t commenced for either project. On June 22, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced at a press conference that Tokyo has decided to withdraw financing for both projects. In light of the announcement, Bangladesh’s energy minister, Nasrul Hamid, said the Matarbari 2 project had been scrapped. “We have already cancelled the plan of Matarbari phase-2,” he told local media. “We plan to build an LNG-based power plant. The plant will be interconnected with the LNG [liquified natural gas] terminal.” In 2021, the Bangladeshi government also canceled plans to build 10 coal power plants, which were expected to pull in about $10 billion in investments. In Indonesia, the $4billion Indramayu project is also likely to be scrapped, the government has indicated. Wanhar, director of electricity program supervision at the country’s energy ministry, said the Indramayu project is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

