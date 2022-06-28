Podcast: How marine conservation benefits from combining Indigenous knowledge and Western science

Today we’re taking a look at two stories that show the effectiveness of combining traditional Indigenous ecological knowledge and Western science for conservation and restoration initiatives. Listen here: Earlier this month, we featured indigenous aquaculture projects on this podcast, looking at mussel farms in New Zealand and clam gardens in British Columbia, Canada. Today we’re sticking with aquatic environments and taking a look at two more projects, one focused on seagrasses in Mexico and the other on fish along the Atlantic coast of Canada. Our first guest is Dr. Gary Paul Nabhan, an ethnobotanist at the University of Arizona. He tells us about eelgrass, an ancestral food of the Comcaac people in the state of Sonora in Mexico. Nabhan tells us why eelgrass is making a big comeback as a sustainable source of food for the Comcaac community and gaining international attention in the process. We also speak today with Sara Iverson, a professor of biology at Canada’s Dalhousie University, about a research project called Apoqnmatulti’k that aims to better understand the movements of lobster, eel, and tomcod in two important ecosystems on Canada’s Atlantic coast. Iverson tells us why those study species were chosen by the Mi’kmaq people and why it’s so important that the project combines different ways of knowing, including Western science and traditional Indigenous knowledge, which a Mi’kmaq elder dubbed ‘two eyed seeing.’ Further reading: • “In Canada, Indigenous communities and scientists collaborate on marine research” (15 February 2022) Further listening: • “Podcast: Indigenous, ingenious and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

