As Jakarta chokes on toxic air, Indonesian government stalls on taking action

JAKARTA — Jakarta's recent episode of world-beating air pollution has highlighted what activists describe as belligerent inaction by the Indonesian government to address the source of the problem, even in the face of a ruling by the nation's top court ordering it to act. On June 20, readings for PM2.5, a class of airborne pollutants so fine that they can be inhaled and cause respiratory disease, reached 136.9 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) — more than 27 times higher than what the World Health Organization (WHO) considers safe. Indonesia's meteorological agency, the BMKG, recorded even higher PM2.5 readings. "In the past few days, there's an increase in the concentration of PM2.5, with the highest [level] reaching 148 µg/m3," said Urip Haryoko, the acting deputy head of climatology at the BMKG. In fact, air pollution levels have consistently been so bad throughout June that IQAir, a Swiss-based air quality technology company, ranked Jakarta as the most polluted city on Earth for several days in the month. The problem isn't new in this conurbation of some 30 million people. In 2020, as lockdowns and the attendant decline in economic activity drove dramatic improvements in air quality in similar cities like Manila, there was no reprieve from the pollution in Jakarta. Panel of judges at the Central Jakarta District Court delivered ruling on a citizen lawsuit related to air pollution in Jakarta. Image by Capital City Coalition. Court ruling to tackle pollution In September 2021, the Constitutional Court ruled in a citizen lawsuit filed in…

