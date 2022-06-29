Bamboo mamas and bikes help with Indonesian diplomacy

During the new Australian prime minister’s first state visit to Indonesia in early June, Anthony Albanese spent a morning planting trees and riding a bamboo bicycle with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Pictures of the two politicians taking a spin around the Bogor Presidential Palace lit up social media. Indonesian environmentalists felt proud of the “bamboo bike diplomacy,” seeing it as presidential seal of approval for the national sustainability movement. Every part of the bamboo bicycles the pair rode was grown in Indonesia. The bikes were manufactured and purchased from an Indonesian bamboo bicycle company, Spedagi, whose name is an amalgamation of sepeda pagi, Indonesian for “morning bike ride.” The bikes themselves were designed by Spedagi’s owner, Singgih S. Kartono. Craftsmen in a village in Central Java province assembled the bikes’ parts, while villagers on the island of Flores grew the raw bamboo for the bike frames. According to the Environmental Bamboo Foundation (YBL), an Indonesian nonprofit that worked with Spedagi to create the supply chain for producing the bicycles, the act of riding the homegrown bicycles and then gifting one to the visiting Australian prime minister is a sign of President Widodo’s fondness for village-based bamboo industry, the creativity of Indonesian citizens, and the belief that these elements can be folded into a tool of diplomacy. “Remembering World Environment Day [on June 5], this bamboo bicycle diplomacy provides an important marker of the ability of Indonesian citizens to use innovative technologies and eco-friendly materials,” Noer Fauzi Rachman, an adviser to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

