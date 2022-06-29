High tech early warning system could curb next South African locust swarms

In May 2022, the largest locust infestation in a quarter century descended on South Africa’s Eastern Cape, stripping five million hectares (19,305 square miles) of grazing land. With another swarm predicted for September, the arrival of spring in the Southern Hemisphere, farmers in the vast 168,966 km² (65,238 sq. mi.) province have joined with researchers to introduce a high-tech innovation — a software package to track locust swarms in real time in the hopes of targeting them for extermination before they cause severe damage. This will mark the first time the cutting edge software is used to track locusts in South Africa, says Bruce Jones, the country representative for Earth Ranger, a software product of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, a non-profit research institute. The software solution, developed by Vulcan Incorporated in partnership with several conservation and technology partners, combines real-time data from ranger patrols, remote imaging and various sensors to generate real time wildlife and/or pest reports covering vast swaths of land. Previously, this tracking software had only been used in South Africa to monitor the movements of large game animals. It was introduced there in 2017 after 113 elephants died over a two year period at the hands of poachers in the country’s biggest nature reserve, the 19,485 km² (7,523 sq. mi.) Kruger National Park. Jones noted that the locust tracking technology is widely used in East Africa where the insects swarmed at record levels in 2019 through Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan and Tanzania, only dwindling in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

