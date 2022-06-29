Indigenous communities in Colombia’s Amazon move closer to self-governance

RINCON VITINA, Colombia — In this small Indigenous reserve, or resguardo, in the Colombian department of Guainía, people tend to their cassava, plantain and pineapple crops, raise ornamental fish, and weave objects from the chiqui chiqui palm. Agriculture makes up the core of their livelihood, and for centuries the Indigenous community here has governed and protected the land, although their status remained informal to the state. Now, Rincon Vitina and other communities in the neighboring Amazonian departments of Amazonas and Vaupés are at last getting closer to fully governing themselves. Four years after Colombia’s government passed a law to formally recognize Indigenous governing structures in the three departments and give them financial autonomy, Guainía, Amazonas and Vaupés will soon be home to Indigenous territorial entities, or ITEs. In an area roughly three times the size of the Netherlands, the 14 proposed ITEs are home to 43 Indigenous peoples speaking 40 languages, representing some of the most culturally diverse parts of Colombia. An ITE is an administrative unit similar to a municipality, but whose functioning is more aligned with how Indigenous communities govern and manage their land and the environment. As part of an ITE, Indigenous communities also receive direct funding from the national government, which allows them to govern themselves fully. A man paddles down a waterway in the Rincon Vitina community in a traditional boat made from a single tree trunk. Photo: Dimitri Selibas In 1991, Colombia revised its Constitution, recognizing for the first time the country’s ethnic and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

