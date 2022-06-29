Room to roam: Biologists and communities create corridors for jaguars in Mexico

The face of Carlos Torres Valdovinos reflects a combination of happiness and fear when he hears the news: the camera traps captured the presence of a jaguar. “It appeared three times,” biologist Fernando Ruiz Gutiérrez says. The knowledge that the biggest cat in the continent still roams Costa Grande de Guerrero is cause for celebration but also for concern and urgency. The trail camera that registered the presence of the jaguar was mounted on one of the paths that locals use in the small ejido communities – areas of communally owned and managed lands – of Las Humedales and Platanillo, in the municipality of Tecpan in southern Mexico. That’s why when Carlos Torres Valdovinos and other ejidatarios hear the news, they look at each other, smile and share the biologists’ enthusiasm. But they are also worried. The place where the cat appeared on camera is near their houses. In fact, in the images recorded between January 12 and February 14, 2022, there are more people than jaguars; some of the locals who noticed the camera stared at it for a few minutes, posing and giving a ‘thumbs up’ as if they were taking a selfie. Jaguar imaged by a camera trap, February 1st, 2022. Torres Valdovinos celebrates knowing he was right: “I told them that they would certainly look there.” He says that days before he had advised the biologists on where to place the camera traps, he and his brother had seen a yellow shadow between the trees out…This article was originally published on Mongabay

