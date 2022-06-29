Tributes paid to Oxford neuroscientist Professor Sir Colin Blakemore

From BBC
Tributes have been paid to a world-renowned neuroscientist and University of Oxford professor.
Professor Sir Colin Blakemore FRS, who had motor neurone disease, passed away on Monday aged 78, Magdalen College announced.
The university professor and scientist specialised in vision and the development of the brain.
Sir Colin was also known for defended medical research on animals, despite death threats.
He once told the BBC: “There were times I was shocked by what happened to me – razor blades in envelopes, bombs, threats against my kids – but I never doubted the principle of public engagement.
“It is important for science to be in the public arena including the difficult things such as animal research, climate change or stem cells.”
He was knighted in 2014 for his research and for communicating the importance of often controversial science.
David Paterson, head of the Department of Physiology, Anatomy and Genetics at the university, described him as “passionate” and “profoundly influential”.
He said he “significantly contributed to our understanding of vision, and how the brain develops and adapts”.