WTO ban on ‘harmful’ subsidies won’t impact small-scale fishers, Indonesia says

JAKARTA — Small-scale fishers in Indonesia will be exempt from an end to “harmful” subsidies agreed by governments at the World Trade Organization. Indonesian negotiators citing existing fishing quotas that are meant to be sustainable and the fact that Indonesian fishers receive a fraction of what fishers in other countries get in the way of subsidies. The WTO on June 17 struck the deal banning its 164 member states from giving subsidies that support the fishing of already-overfished stocks and curbing those that contribute to illegal, unregulated and unreported (IUU) fishing at sea. To protect its small-scale fishers, who account for the majority of fishers in the country, the Indonesian government has invoked two “exempting provisions” — namely, the special and different treatment (S&DT) and fisheries management (FM) provisions — that allow fishers in less-industrialized coastal countries to continue receiving subsidies. “Indonesia chose the fisheries management approach because we want to continue give subsidies to our fishers, and FM has already been implemented in our country for a long time,” Nilanto Perbowo, a fisheries expert and negotiator with the Indonesian delegation to the WTO ministerial meetings, told Mongabay in a press briefing on June 21. “Indonesia has since the beginning of the fisheries subsidy ban talks fought for exemptions for small-scale and traditional fishers because they are the majority of our fishing communities,” Nilanto added. Indonesia is a top marine capture producer in the world. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. Indonesia currently provides financial…This article was originally published on Mongabay

