A conservation failure in Sumatra serves a cautionary tale for PES schemes

The Kerinci Seblat landscape, a highly biodiverse rainforest in western Sumatra, is one of the Indonesian island's crown jewels. Anchored by the 14,000-square-kilometer (5,405-square-mile) Kerinci Seblat National Park, its mountainous terrain is home to Sumatran tigers and elephants, more than 300 bird species, and the notoriously smelly corpse flower (Amorphophallus titanum). Mount Kerinci, an active volcano, towers over the landscape below, which is dotted with about 460 villages, each culturally and linguistically distinct. Protecting this vast landscape is imperative for Indonesia's unique biodiversity, and there have been both conservation successes and failures in the 40 years since the park was established. Now, research into one such failure, published in Environmental Research Letters, has linked it to increased deforestation in villages that originally participated in the program. These findings underscore the urgency for conservationists of learning from past mistakes: their ramifications can last far beyond the lifetime of the project, inflicting long-term harm that may outweigh any conservation benefits they produce in the short term. The Kerinci Seblat landscape is a highly biodiverse rainforest in western Sumatra. Image by Luke Mackin via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0). The new study was performed by James Erbaugh, an environmental social scientist at The Nature Conservancy and Dartmouth University in the U.S. He examined the long-term ramifications of the Kerinci Seblat Integrated Conservation and Development Project, an $18.8 million World Bank project initiated in 1996. Part of the project centered on a conservation strategy called payments for ecosystem services (PES). The basic premise of PES…

