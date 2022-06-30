Amazon rainforest activist under threat in Brazil plans to flee his home

On May 16, Natalha Theofilo rushed her 1-year-old son to the public hospital on the Trans-Amazonian Highway in the Brazilian state of Pará. Erasmo Alves Theofilo, her husband, waited outside in his wheelchair, accompanied by his father and two neighbors. It was the first time in months that the family had left their home since the death threats began to escalate. But Eduardo, their infant son, had a burning fever and needed urgent medical attention. As the doctor shared his diagnosis of pneumonia, informing Natalha that the hospital would need to keep their son in the intensive care unit overnight, called. A friend had just warned them that dangerous people had noticed their presence in town, and they needed to leave immediately. Erasmo Theofilo is no fugitive or criminal. The 34-year-old is a soft-spoken agroecologist on a mission to change the world. Early-life polio paralyzed his legs and later drew him to a life of activism. When asked about his dream, he rejects the question: If he thinks something should be done, he replies, he just does it. At age 16, he became the youngest president of the Disabled People of Altamira Association before turning his efforts to the crisis unfolding in the Amazon Rainforest around him. For the past 12 years, Theofilo has been fighting in one of Brazil’s bloodiest fronts: Anapu. This small municipality of 29,312 people has the highest number of murders in Pará, according to a 2022 study by the Pará State Public Defender’s Office. Today,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

