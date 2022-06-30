Andean eagles have managed to adapt to fragmenting habitats — for now

Even the greatest, most mobile predators aren’t immune to the shrinking of South America’s forests. The endangered black-and-chestnut eagle (Spizaetus isidori), one of the largest raptors on the continent, has been forced to change its behavior to survive in increasingly fragmented habitats and growing threats from humans. A new study in Global Ecology and Conservation found that this aerial predator is successfully adapting to shrinking tropical and subtropical forests in the Andean mountains, but may still face serious threat of extinction if forest loss continues. “In order to maintain viable populations of this top predator and its key ecological functions,” the study said, “it is urgent to mitigate human persecution.” Between 2015 and 2020, researchers tagged eight eagles — which have a 180-centimeter (70-inch) wingspan and can weigh as much as 3.5 kilograms (7.7 pounds) — in Colombia and Argentina, in hopes of better understanding how the species was hunting, nesting and traveling in an ever-diminishing forest ecosystem. Were they staying in one patch of fragmented forest or traveling between different patches? Were they able to move between mountain ranges? If they were making the trip, how often were they surviving? A Black-and-chestnut eagle and its offspring in a nest. (Photo courtesy of Américo Vilte) “These are eagles,” Manuel Grande, report co-author and professor at the National University of La Pampa in Argentina, told Mongabay, “so we know they can fly long distances. But on the other hand, it’s a forest species. So we weren’t sure if they were going…This article was originally published on Mongabay

