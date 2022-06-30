‘Fitbit for whales’ and other tagging tech help reshape wildlife conservation

When Alexandra Ross started her study on bridled nail-tail wallabies in central Queensland in Australia in 2017, the wildlife ecologist had a pressing concern. The species was already categorized as endangered by the Australian government, and a previous study had shown that these pint-sized kangaroo cousins (Onychogalea fraenata) panicked when they were fitted with heavy radio collars. Even worse, the collars sometimes got hooked onto a tree or a fence, choking the animal to death. “Losing even one would be really bad,” Ross tells Mongabay in a video interview. “So we had to figure out a way to let them not get choked.” With a lean budget making the purchase of expensive collars difficult, Ross went on to make a DIY collar. She attached a radio transmitter to an elastic cat collar with the help of small cables and super glue. The easily available cat collars were light and designed for long-term use. Their elastic nature made them easier for the wallabies to wriggle out of without choking. The results from her study, published in the journal Australian Mammalogy in 2021, showed that 25 out of the 39 collars she attached to wallabies remained in place for more than four months. Two wallabies were found to be agitated, but the study determined that other factors, including pouching of young ones, also played a role in causing that stress. An elastic cat collar designed by Alexandra Ross remained attached to 25 out of 39 wallabies for more than four months. Photo…This article was originally published on Mongabay

