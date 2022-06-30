Indigenous advocates sense a legal landmark as a guardian’s killing heads to trial

Three years ago, Indigenous leader Paulo Paulino Guajajara was killed in an alleged ambush by loggers in the Brazilian Amazon. He was a member of the “Guardians of the Forest,” a group of 120 Indigenous Guajajara fighting against illegal logging in the Arariboia Indigenous Territory, in northeastern Maranhão state, often at great personal risk. Despite an intense national and international outcry demanding justice — and government promises at the time to hold the perpetrators accountable — the killers have to date gone unpunished. The lack of justice in the case appears emblematic of the pattern of impunity for crimes against environmental defenders in Brazil. In the past 20 years, more than 50 Guajajara individuals were killed in Marahão, with none of the alleged perpetrators ever going on trial, advocates say. But Paulo Guajajara’s case could break this culture of impunity, according to Indigenous leaders, federal prosecutors and rights groups. That’s because the case is expected to be the first killing of an Indigenous person to be tried before a jury in federal court, potentially also setting a precedent for the assassination of other Indigenous leaders and also for cases like the recent killing of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous rights defender Bruno Pereira in the Vale do Javari region of Amazonas state. Members of the “Guardians of the Forest,” an Indigenous patrol, pose for a photo in the Arariboia Indigenous Territory in Brazil’s Maranhão state. The reserve is one of Brazil’s most threatened Indigenous territories. Paulo Paulino Guajajara, right, was killed…This article was originally published on Mongabay

