New map of ancient trees an opportunity for conservation

From BBC
Published2 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
A new map shows there could be around two million trees with exceptional environmental and cultural value previously unrecorded in England.
That’s ten times as many as currently on official records.
This tree-map is sounding a rare note of optimism in the conservation world.
But the Woodland Trust charity warns that these trees – known as ancient or veteran specimens – have “almost no” legal protection.
It comes after a centuries-old oak tree was felled in Peterborough on Wednesday by the council, who said it was causing “structural damage” to nearby homes.
The BBC joined the hunt for one of these ancient giants.
On the Ashton Court Estate near Bristol, we follow Steve Marsh from the Woodland Trust, fighting our way through brambles and rhododendrons, in the hunt for the legendary Domesday Oak.
Instead we discover an ancient unnamed tree – one the Trust has no record of. We take turns sitting inside – the air is cool and still.
An ancient tree is considered remarkably old for its age – they are sometimes known as “living archaeology”.
They’re incredibly rich in wildlife – one ancient oak has more biodiversity than a thousand 100-year-old oaks.
And veteran trees have the features of an ancient specimen but are younger in age.
“It’s that feeling you get when you see a really old cathedral or an old church and you think, imagine what the world was like back then,” Steve says, patting the gnarled wood.