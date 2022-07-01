Data from droppings: Researchers draw up a genetic ID map for chimps

In 2005, a chimpanzee named Tico arrived at a rescue center in Spain. The details of his early life were vague: he’d been found roaming in the mountains before being moved to a zoo that eventually closed. “[But] we knew that he had arrived illegally from an African country,” writes the center, Fundacion Mona. Through geolocalization using his hair, scientists determined Tico was born in Gabon or Equatorial Guinea, two countries in West Africa where chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) are native and have lived for tens of thousands of years. Today, scientists and conservationists are developing far more advanced and precise ways to determine the geographical origin of the chimpanzees confiscated from the illegal wildlife trade, using techniques that also shed light on the history of chimpanzee populations. Pan troglodytes subespecies distribution. 1 – Pan troglodytes verus, 2 – P. t. vellerosus, 3 – P. t. troglodytes, 4 – P. t. schweinfurthii. Image by Luis Fernández García via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0). Building a genetic database Using samples collected as part of the Pan African Programme: The Cultured Chimpanzee, which aims to study chimps across the continent, scientists have produced the first genetic identity data set of chimpanzees in the wild. Their findings, published in the June issue of the journal Cell Genomics, shed light on the history of the species and provide a fine-scale map of connectivity between chimpanzee populations. During the six-year-long research project, 82 scientists collected 828 fecal samples from 48 sites across Africa, aiming to “gather…This article was originally published on Mongabay

