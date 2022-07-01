Disappointment and a few wins, Indigenous leaders react to Nairobi biodiversity talks

Finalizing the new Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) is taking longer than expected and yet another round of negotiations – this time in Nairobi, Kenya – ended without much progress, say members of the International Indigenous Forum on Biodiversity (IIFB). Indigenous leaders part of the fourth working group meeting are disappointed that the inclusion of language recognizing Indigenous and traditional territories in the final GBF is still up for debate after years of negotiations – as is majority of the IIFB’s proposals. Joji Carino, IIFB member & advisor at Forest Peoples Programme at a press conference in Nairobi, Kenya. Image courtesy of the Convention on Biological Diversity via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). Negotiations for the new global agreement to preserve and protect nature were supposed to be finalized in 2020 but faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first official draft was released in July 2021 and was expected to undergo further refinement for a final meeting in spring 2022 but faced more debates and pandemic-related restrictions in the host country, China. A final agreement is now set to take place at COP15 in December in Montreal, Canada. In preparation for these final talks, government officials from 195 countries, Indigenous leaders and civil society organizations met in Nairobi last week to discuss the draft. Securing land rights and strengthening the text’s language to recognize Indigenous peoples and local communities (IPLCs) as ‘stakeholders’ or ‘vital actors’ rather than ‘participants’ is seen by its proponents as critical to achieving the goals and targets of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

