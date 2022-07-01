Indonesia to issue quota-based fisheries policy in July, sparking concerns

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government will issue a decree that manages the country’s marine fisheries based on capture quotas, but experts have raised concerns that this new approach may threaten the sustainability of the country’s fish stocks. The fisheries ministry said it expects to issue a government regulation on quota-based fisheries management in July, after receiving the green light from the office of President Joko Widodo. In part, the new policy is aimed at boosting state revenue from the fisheries sector. The nationwide decree will come into effect in stages across the various fisheries zones in Indonesia, said a top official at the ministry. “One thing’s for certain, and that is the government regulation will happen because we’re really thinking long-term with it, and that ecology takes precedence,” Antam Novambar, the ministry’s secretary-general, told Mongabay in a press briefing on June 21. “Only fools would oppose this,” he added. Indonesia has one of the highest levels of marine biodiversity in the world. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. Indonesia is the second-biggest marine capture producer, after China, harvesting 84.4 million metric tons of seafood in 2018, according to the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The country’s waters support some of the highest levels of marine biodiversity in the world, and the fisheries industry employs about 12 million Indonesians. Mongabay has yet to review the draft decree, but available information shared publicly by the ministry over the past year suggests the biggest difference is that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay