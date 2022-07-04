Construction begins on controversial water project inside Lake Malawi National Park

BLANTYRE, MALAWI — Despite ongoing protests from conservationists, the government of Malawi has rolled out construction works for a water project inside Lake Malawi National Park, the world’s first underwater national park and a UNESCO World Heritage site. According to eyewitness accounts in the area, construction vehicles are currently blasting rocks, bulldozing boulders and uprooting trees, ripping through a pristine forest. Structures to be built inside the park include a paved road, a water intake facility, a water treatment plant, transmission pipelines, and two concrete reservoirs, one of them covering 0.4 hectares (1 acre) atop the densely forested Nkhudzi Hill. Conservationists say the construction will ease encroachment into the park and result in the free-for-all destruction of its rich biodiversity. Construction vehicles are currently blasting rocks, bulldozing boulders and uprooting trees, ripping through a pristine forest in Lake Malawi National Park. Image courtesy of Kenneth McKaye. The government has so far snubbed calls to consider alternative sites, said Herbert Mwalukomo, executive director of the Blantyre-based Centre for Environmental Policy and Advocacy, one of 10 NGOs that have voiced their concerns over the project. “Government has ignored every sensible argument about how we could balance implementing the water project and ensuring we maintain the integrity of the park. And that’s shocking,” Mwalukomo said. Funded by an $11 million loan from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the water system is meant to serve an estimated 93,000 people in the lakeshore district of Mangochi. Project documents say much of this population…This article was originally published on Mongabay

