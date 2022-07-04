Peru’s Amazon rainforest is threatened by an ecosystem of environment crime (commentary)

From the Scarlet Macaw to the glass frog, Peru is a land of tropical splendors. At least half the country is blanked by Amazon rainforest. It is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world and home to an estimated 10 percent of the planet’s flora species. Lately, however, the Peruvian Amazon might be better known as a habitat under siege, where a flourishing ecosystem of criminal groups is busy sacking the forest and rivers for cash and power. Environmental plunder in the Peruvian Amazon is as old as the New World, but the scale and breadth of the assault underway in its rainforests is unprecedented and one that Peru and its neighbors overlook at their own peril. That’s the takeaway of a new joint report based on a yearlong study by the investigative reporting portal InSight Crime and Igarapé Institute, a Brazil-based think tank. Drivers of deforestation in the Peruvian Amazon. Source: InSightCrime and Igarape Institute Deforestation rates reached all-time highs in 2020 and the country has lost an estimated 26,000 km2 over the past two decades. Part of the reason for this is that impunity for committing environmental crimes has sky-rocketed because the country is afflicted by chronic political crisis. The wider dangers of such neglect were made glaringly clear in early June when Brazilian indigenous rights advocate Bruno Araújo Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips were murdered while investigating a violent swath of the rainforest on the lawless Brazil – Peru border. Pereira and Phillips reportedly…This article was originally published on Mongabay

