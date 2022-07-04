Protecting Brazil’s Amazon could be a bargain — if the government were willing to pay

To convert around 80% of the Brazilian Amazon into environmental conservation areas would cost Brazil just over half of what the European Union spends to maintain all of its own conservation areas. Hectare for hectare, it would work out hundreds of times cheaper. That’s the conclusion from a study published in May in the journal Perspectives in Ecology and Conservation, which put the cost of protecting 350 million hectares (865 million acres) of the Brazilian Amazon at $1.7 billion to $2.8 billion per year. That would cover two-fifths of Brazil’s total area. Currently, Amazonian conservation areas cover 220 million hectares (544 million acres) — 51% of the biome, or a quarter of the country. To protect the additional 130 million hectares (321 million acres) — bringing the total protected area to 83% of the Brazilian Amazon — would require an initial investment of $1 billion to $1.6 billion, the study estimates. These figures are a steep discount from what the EU pays to maintain its own network of conservation areas, which cover an area a fraction the size of Brazil’s existing protected areas. The study says the EU spends about $5.3 billion a year to maintain just 1 million hectares (2.5 million acres) of preserved areas — about half the size of Brazil’s smallest state, Sergipe. “In general, Brazil invests very little in conservation areas in the Amazon,” says study lead author José Maria Cardoso da Silva, a professor of biogeography at the University of Miami. A key factor explaining…This article was originally published on Mongabay

