Mongabay’s What-To-Watch list for July 2022

In June, Mongabay saw how communities across the world are continuing to take things into their own hands and restore landscapes surrounding them. Watch stories from three different countries with vastly different landscapes — or seascape, in one case — where the local people are restoring native ecologies. In Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula coast, a group of women are reforesting the mangrove forests. Meanwhile, environmentalists and volunteers in Jordan have adapted a Japanese practice to reforest small patches of land in Amman. In Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast, the fishing community is fighting an invasive fish to protect their native reefs and ecosystems. In India, sustainable solutions are on the rise. Farmers in Assam state have a new successful answer for the rampant human-elephant conflict that won’t hurt the pachyderm: lemon trees. In a very different field, students studying fashion are learning about and trying out eco-friendly and ethical textiles more suited to the country. Mongabay series Problem Solved explored conservation technology created to save endangered species from extinction and how well they can solve the problem. Through another series Candid Animal Cam, host Romi Castagnino shows us and talks about the black bears of North America. Mongabay-India covered the issues involved in solar energy, such as the lack of solar energy utilization in the Sundarbans and untapped solar power from rooftops in Bengaluru city, and the possible solutions to these issues. Add these videos to your watchlist for the month and watch them for free on Mongabay’s YouTube channel. Meet Tela Troge,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay