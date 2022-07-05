Net-zero commitments must include more anti-deforestation policies, UN tells private sector

A growing number of companies are committing to net-zero emission goals in an effort to lower their carbon footprint and prevent climate change. But they’ll likely fall short if their business practices don’t do a better job of factoring in anti-deforestation measures, a new report says. Many companies with net-zero commitments have made little, tangible progress against tropical deforestation, according to a recent report from the U.N. Climate Change High-Level Climate Champions, a taskforce responsible for developing stronger climate policy for the private sector. The report said companies need to include more anti-deforestation measures in their net-zero commitments or risk missing the long-term goal of limiting global temperatures to 1.5°C (2.7°F). Scientists say the global temperature needs to stay below this figure to avoid widespread climate catastrophe. Palm oil plantations in Kalimantan, Indonesia. (Photo courtesy of CIFOR/Flickr) “All companies in the sector need to be committed to net-zero and tackling supply chain deforestation is a burning priority,” Nigel Topping, one of the U.N. Climate Change High-Level Climate Champions, said in the report. “Now is the time to act to protect and restore our life-support systems, working alongside Indigenous peoples and local communities, to achieve our net-zero and nature-positive future.” Approximately a third of carbon emissions released each year are absorbed by forests, the report said. Their protection and restoration could result in as much as 18% emission cuts by 2030. Nevertheless, deforestation rates increased by 12% between 2019 and 2022, suggesting that companies are only taking some of the action…This article was originally published on Mongabay

