‘The volume of water is beyond control’: Q&A with flood expert M. Monirul Qader Mirza

Much of Bangladesh lies in the Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna Basin, where the three rivers meet in the world’s largest delta before washing out in the Bay of Bengal. The Meghna Basin covers the northeastern part of the country, which is currently experiencing unusually devastating flash floods. Some 4 million people have been stranded in the floodwaters, caused by heavier-than-usual rainfall during the early monsoon. Human encroachment and development in the watershed has compounded the problem, blocking the quick runoff of excess water. M. Monirul Qader Mirza attributes the problem to a range of factors, from extreme rainfall to siltation of waterways as a result of mining. Mirza is a water management expert and adjunct professor at the University of Toronto Scarborough. He has written extensively on flood issues in his native Bangladesh and the wider South Asia region. His Ph.D. focused on modeling the effects of climate change on flooding in Bangladesh, and he has also contributed to several assessments of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as an author. M. Monirul Qader Mirza is a water management expert and adjunct professor at the University of Toronto Scarborough. Image courtesy of M. Monirul Qader Mirza Mongabay’s Abu Siddique spoke with Mirza recently about how the monsoon patterns have changed over the years, why attempts to “control” the sheer volume of water in the three rivers are misguided, and to what extent climate change plays a role in all of this. The following interview has been lightly edited for clarity and style.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

