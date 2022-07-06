Australia floods: Unfounded cloud seeding claims spread online

From BBC
Published6 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
For the third time this year, Sydney has been hit by major floods. Scientists blame intense rainfall on a combination of factors – but, on social media, unfounded allegations of “weather manipulation” have spread widely.
About as much as eight months’ worth of rain has come down in just four days, bringing parts of Australia’s largest city to a standstill.
Experts say no single factor can explain this extreme weather, pointing instead to warmer oceans and saturated soils as contributing factors.
But conspiracy theorists aren’t buying it. On social media, they blame the extreme rainfall on “cloud seeding” and “weather manipulation”.
There is no evidence to back up such theories, but this hasn’t prevented falsehoods from reaching thousands of people online.
Cloud seeding is a real thing. It involves manipulating existing clouds so that they produce more rain or snow.
This is done by firing small particles (usually silver iodide) into clouds. Water vapour gathers around the particles and eventually falls as precipitation.
The technique has been around for decades. It’s been used all around the world to – for example – help irrigate crops.
But there is no evidence to suggest cloud seeding has anything to do with the current rainfall in Sydney. That hasn’t stopped some TikTok users from denouncing “weather engineering”.
They say it’s all part of a government plan to “weaponise” the weather against