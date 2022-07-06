Environmentalists sue Dutch airline KLM for 'greenwashing'

It features a carbon offset product called CO2Zero, which KLM says funds reforestation projects or the company’s purchase of biofuels. Carbon offsets balance out greenhouse gas emissions from polluting activities.

But the groups argue the claims are highly misleading. They say the airline’s plan to return to pre-pandemic levels of flights is at odds with the latest report by the UN climate body – the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – which calls for a rapid reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.