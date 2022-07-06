In Thailand’s deep south, a fight to stop quarrying in a global geopark

Thung Nui, THAILAND — Firdaw Manjeed says she’s glad to be back to school for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Here in Thailand’s southernmost province, Satun, on the Andaman Sea coast, it’s the first day after two years of depressing solitude away from friends. More than 1,600 students and 90 teachers buzz and swarm everywhere. The 17-year-old says she’s happy to see her school again, and to know that everyone is safe. And, much to her relief, Khao Toh Krang, the limestone mountain that shadows her school, is still there. “I was afraid we wouldn’t see it again when we returned,” Firdaw says. According to Thai law, no rock quarry, mine or other extractive concession is allowed within 500 meters (1,640 feet) of a community or household. Khao Toh Krang stands 380 m (1,250 ft) from Firdaw’s school. Students of Arunsart Wittaya school gather before morning class, with Khao Toh Krang in the background. Image by Karnt Thassanaphak for Mongabay. Firdaw and her friends are no strangers to the mountain. They’ve seen it from their classroom windows, and before that from their bedrooms, since they were born. They’ve visited it for biology class to search for tiny rare snails, and for archaeology class to observe 11 limestone caves and the thousands of bats that make their home there. In 2016, when Firdaw was in sixth grade, the Thai government opened a rock quarrying concession on Khao Toh Krang. Poothonganda Company Limited, a mining firm with multiple operations…This article was originally published on Mongabay

