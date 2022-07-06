On hazardous mine tailings dams, ‘safety first’ should be the rule (commentary)

Since February of this year, a tailings dam at the QMM mine in Madagascar has failed at least twice. Hazardous mine wastewater overflowed and contaminated the surrounding lagoon system relied on by locals for drinking water and subsistence fishing. Hundreds of fish were found dead. A subsequent fishing ban has plunged the community into crisis, triggering protests and a roadblock that twice shut down the mine, a joint venture between London-based Rio Tinto and the Malagasy government. Villagers remain encamped along the roadside at the site, waiting for a meaningful solution. Rio Tinto refuses to accept responsibility for the fish deaths, the water pollution, and even refuses to acknowledge that it operates a tailings dam at the QMM site. It has repeatedly asserted that it has “no mine tailings dam” (AGM 2022) because it claims its waste is impounded by a “berm” or in an “excavated storage facility.” These semantics allow Rio Tinto to avoid compliance with international best practice and dodge accountability for the serious environmental and social impacts of its tailings. The Pataxó Hã-hã-hãe Indigenous group lives downstream from the massive 2019 Vale mine tailings dam break in Brazil. They said that the toxic tailings “killed” the Paraopeba River (pictured), which provided food for the community. Image by Lucas Hallel/FUNAI. Sadly, this is not an isolated incident. The social, environmental and cultural destruction caused by mine waste storage facilities, called tailings dams, is an enormous liability for the mining industry. However, the industry is not implementing practices to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

