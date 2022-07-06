Traditional communities rally behind ecotourism to conserve their forests

When she was a child, Cruz Ávila used to walk through the forest as part of her daily routine. She would pick wood or medicinal plants. She learned to find birds hidden in the branches and to identify the different trees. She also found that walking among the pines and listening to a waterfall is good medicine for the soul and the body. Several months ago, she and other residents from forest communities in the Amanalco-Valle de Bravo Basin, in central Mexico, decided to transform these walks into one of the main attractions of their community forest. Their aim is to create alternative sources of livelihood, preserve the forest, and show that responsible tourism is possible. The first step was to get training. For four months in 2021, Ávila and other community members attended workshops for training as nature guides. The next step was to consolidate the community alliance and create a local chapter of the Board of Coordinated Indigenous Peoples for the Forest and Tourism (POCBOTU). The community guides undergo training in workshops where they learn how to design hiking trails. Image by Francisco Guadarrama Olivera. POCBOTU brings together communities and members of ejidos, or communally managed lands, responsible for more than 8,000 hectares (19,700 acres) of forests in the state of México. The alliance was born in 2020 from the Mexican Civil Council for Sustainable Forestry (CCMSS), an NGO that has worked in the area for two decades. “There were more and more visitors coming to this area…This article was originally published on Mongabay

