Amazonian communities in Peru try to keep oil-rich Block 64 in their own hands

When feeling threatened, the Indigenous Achuar people of Peru perform a ritual war dance. Back in February, this dance came to light. Men and women gathered in the community of Yankuntich, located in the northern Loreto region,to march and hold hands while women sang about the strength of their ancestors. The dance was meant to send the clear message that they opposed Petroperú, the Peruvian state oil company, and its plans to exploit Block 64. “My people will never allow oil, logging or mining activities. My grandparents passed down these rules to us, and we respect them,” said Nelton Yankur Antich, President of the Peruvian Federation of Achuar Nationalities (FENAP). “We want to leave a healthy territory to our future generations.” It is not the first time that these Indigenous communities have opposed a project on their lands. On several occasionsover the last 27 years, the Achuar and Wampis peoples have fought against oil activity following repeated attempts by the Peruvian government and private companies to launch operations at Block 64, a field located in their district, Morona. Geopark, the most recent company to try, finally gave up after six years of trying to obtain a social and environmental license. Achuar communities protest against Geopark in the Morona district. Photo by Amazon Watch. Block 64 has always attracted companies interested in exploiting its oil. But sooner or later, they come up against the region’s Indigenous people. The concession overlaps with several communities’ territories, a matter which isn’t a legal hindrance…This article was originally published on Mongabay

