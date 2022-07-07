BP exploited Mexican communities hoping to benefit from carbon credits: report

Oil and gas giant BP has been caught up in a controversy involving low payouts to Mexican villagers participating in its carbon credit program, designed to improve forest conservation while offsetting the company’s greenhouse gas emissions. A report published this month in Bloomberg Green said BP has been buying carbon credits from numerous Mexican villages at a shockingly low price, raising questions about the carbon credit market’s viability as a tool for transitioning companies to green practices. “BP has found a carbon bargain in some of Mexico’s poorest areas. In more than a dozen places identified by Bloomberg Green, the oil company has bought offsets at an enormous discount,” the report said, pointing out that many residents didn’t know the true market price for the credits they were selling. A dry forest in Durango, Mexico. (Photo courtesy of Lon&Queta/Flickr) With a funding match from USAID, BP paid $2.5 million to start the CO₂munitario program in 2019, eventually growing to 59 rural communities and around 200,000 hectares (nearly 500,000 acres) of land. Around 1.5 million offsets were purchased for $4 each, the report said. The program was administered by Mexican NGO Pronatura, which said the figure was reached by looking at 2019 carbon tax prices. In some communities, residents worked for years conserving existing forests and replanting before receiving their first payment, what ended up being equivalent to just one week of labor for other conservation programs they had participated in. Some sources in the report called the deal a “rip…This article was originally published on Mongabay

