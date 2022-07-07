Call for higher animal welfare standards for Parma ham pigs

From BBC
Animal welfare campaigners say it is time supermarkets stopped selling premium ham produced by EU farmers still using methods banned in the UK.
Compassion in World Farming said most Parma ham on UK shelves is farmed using crates that confine pregnant sows.
Called “sow stalls”, the crates have been banned in the UK since 1999 but their limited use in the EU is legal.
Trade body the British Retail Consortium said UK stores led the way in requiring high welfare standards.
But it added that it was “more challenging with speciality hams where the UK has a small share of a highly-regulated product and the focus is on production methods.”
Of the UK’s top three supermarkets, Sainsbury’s said that while sow stalls were used, all its suppliers have to meet “strict welfare standards” and their use was limited to a maximum of 28 days.
Asda said pigs used in the supply of Parma ham were farmed according to EU welfare legislation.
Tesco has yet to respond to the BBC but its welfare policy states that sow stalls are not permitted in its pork supply chain.
Meanwhile one retailer, Waitrose, vowed to end the use of sow stalls in any of its pork production, saying: “Animal welfare is key to our brand. We have led the way for pig welfare in the UK and now we want to ensure that sow stalls have no place in our supply chain by 2025”.
