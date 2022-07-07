Call for higher animal welfare standards for Parma ham pigs

Tesco has yet to respond to the BBC but its welfare policy states that sow stalls are not permitted in its pork supply chain.

Meanwhile one retailer, Waitrose, vowed to end the use of sow stalls in any of its pork production, saying: “Animal welfare is key to our brand. We have led the way for pig welfare in the UK and now we want to ensure that sow stalls have no place in our supply chain by 2025”.

Compassion in World Farming (CiWF) said it would like to see all retailers, producers and food Read the full article