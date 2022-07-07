Under Bolsonaro policy, invaders seize control of 250,000 hectares of Indigenous lands

Since March 22 this year, Brazil’s federal agency for land reform, known as Incra, has been looking into the registration of a sprawling ranch in the municipality of Fernando Falcão, in the northwestern state of Maranhão. According to the federal government’s Land Management System, the 11,000-hectare (27,000-acre) ranch is the subject of a property dispute. One of the parties in the dispute, according to an Incra document seen by Mongabay, is seeking the “cancellation of the aforementioned area [ranch] as it overlaps my client’s property.” The problem is that there shouldn’t be a dispute over the ranch — in fact, there shouldn’t even be a ranch there. All 11,000 hectares of the land in question falls inside the Porquinhos Indigenous Territory, home to the Apãnjekra Canela people, which has been in the process of official recognition by Funai, the federal agency for Indigenous affairs, for 22 years now. Under previous Brazilian governments, the federal system would have automatically refused to register any property overlapping with an Indigenous territory. But on April 16, 2020, under the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro, Funai published what’s known as Normative Instruction 9. This allows large landowners to obtain federal property certificates for areas in any Indigenous territory that has not been officially recognized, or demarcated. Fires in the Porquinhos Indigenous Territory in Brazil’s Maranhão state. Image courtesy of IBAMA. As a result of this regulation, on Dec. 10, 2021, the owners of the ranch inside the Apãnjekra Canela’s land obtained a certificate from the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

