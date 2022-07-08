For women on Bangladesh’s coast, rising seas pose a reproductive health dilemma

The increasing difficulty of accessing clean water is forcing young women in coastal areas of Bangladesh to try to halt their menstrual cycles by misusing contraceptive pills, putting their long-term reproductive and mental health at risk, experts warn. Saltwater intrusion as a result of rising sea levels and shrimp cultivation has made access to freshwater in these areas increasingly challenging. Compelled by this shortage to use saline water for their feminine hygiene, many women end up getting uterine diseases. “During my periods, I always used pieces of old rags which I washed with dirty and salty water,” said a 15-year-old girl in the southwestern district of Satkhira. Speaking on condition of anonymity, she said she’s seen her mother suffer from uterine disease for a long time. “I do not want to experience the same thing,” she said, adding that she began taking birth control pills five months ago from a neighbor to stop getting her periods altogether and thus avoid the problem of having to wash with saline water. Her parents don’t know yet, she said; two of her friends also began taking the pills and stopped their menstrual cycles after following her advice. Hers is just one of many cases of women, including minors, taking contraceptive pills without any medical advice. Health practitioners say this practice has serious long-term implications. Many women, including minors, in Satkhira district villages take birth control pills to stop getting their periods altogether and thus avoid the problem of having to use saline water…This article was originally published on Mongabay

