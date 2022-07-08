‘We have advanced, but with much pain’: Q&A with Indigenous leader José Gregorio Díaz Mirabal

The Atabapo River, its waters black and flanked by rainforest and mountains, used to be part of an Indigenous territory some 200 years ago, says José Gregorio Díaz Mirabal. Today, it sits at the tri-border region of Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela. “States have split us, but we are one big family,” says Díaz Mirabal, a leader of the Wakuenai Kurripaco Indigenous people. Although this part of the Amazon is still a site of incredible natural scenery, it’s threatened by human greed and its manifestation in legal and illegal developments — both of which are criminal to some degree, Díaz Mirabal says. “They seek gold, oil, wealth and power,” he says, adding that “it seems none of our governments have been able to control or monitor border territories, and as Indigenous peoples’ struggles have become global, so has crime.” Díaz Mirabal is the leader of the Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (COICA), an organization that has advocated for the Indigenous peoples of all nine countries in the Amazon Basin — Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela — for nearly four decades now, bringing their demands before an international audience. Amazonian Indigenous leaders, from left, Tuntiak Katan of Ecuador, Sônia Guajajara of Brazil, and José Gregorio Díaz Mirabal of Venezuela participating in the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice. Image courtesy of the Global Alliance of Territorial Communities (AGCT). “The violence makes it a very complex reality. The cartels are already a world…This article was originally published on Mongabay

